Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 9,067 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92.

