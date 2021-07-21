Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1,930.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 785,524 shares of company stock valued at $192,102,819. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

SNOW stock opened at $256.27 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion and a PE ratio of -67.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

