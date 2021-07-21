Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG stock opened at $266.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,067.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,627 shares of company stock worth $15,039,438 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

