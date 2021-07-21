Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COG opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

