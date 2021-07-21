Capstar Financial (CSTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $458.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

In related news, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $36,860.00. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,640 shares of company stock valued at $620,153 and sold 7,500 shares valued at $153,225. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

