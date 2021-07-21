Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $5.10 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. Oracle accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 364,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 85,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,339 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $89.86. 466,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,243,053. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $250.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

