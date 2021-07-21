Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 5,827 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 44.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,693 shares of company stock worth $90,092,782 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.38 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

