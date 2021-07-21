Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 157,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,000. Service Co. International makes up about 2.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after purchasing an additional 214,074 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,733,000 after purchasing an additional 134,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. 5,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,321. Service Co. International has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,900 shares of company stock worth $11,605,626. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

