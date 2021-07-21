Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Cintas accounts for 1.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.88. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $280.53 and a 1-year high of $392.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

