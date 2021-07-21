Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of HCI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $96.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The stock has a market cap of $818.57 million, a P/E ratio of 223.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

