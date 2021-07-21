Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of WYNN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.06. The company had a trading volume of 63,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

