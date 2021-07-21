Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,151 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,240. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.45, a P/E/G ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

