Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $162,000.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $142.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.66. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $177.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

