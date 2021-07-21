Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $190,000 Investment in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter.

CPZ stock opened at 19.63 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 13.79 and a 52 week high of 21.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 20.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is a positive change from Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 20.81 per share, with a total value of 249,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately 267,179.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,900 shares of company stock worth $288,974.

