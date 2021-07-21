Capital Analysts LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281,841 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $104,881,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,792 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,802,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $23,005,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27.

