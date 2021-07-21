Capital Analysts LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 330.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

NYSE:PSX opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

