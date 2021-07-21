Capital Analysts LLC Acquires Shares of 1,138 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 207.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 75,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $312,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after acquiring an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.