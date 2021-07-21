Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 672,829 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 89.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 672,829 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises approximately 7.0% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $176,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $133.63. 12,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

