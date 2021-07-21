Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 542,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.64. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

