Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,999,119 Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,999,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,929,000. Liberty Latin America accounts for 1.5% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.28% of Liberty Latin America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 494,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,696,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 8,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,893. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.50. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

