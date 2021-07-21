Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Up to $22.68

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $23.51. Canon shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 2,401 shares traded.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canon by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Canon by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canon by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Canon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 96,316 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

