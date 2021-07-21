Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.83.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$23.56 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$14.64 and a 52-week high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2.83.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canfor will post 3.8999999 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

