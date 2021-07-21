Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $51.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,854. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $67.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.73.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,406 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $2,622,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $1,742,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 128.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

