Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 54,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,707. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

