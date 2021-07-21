Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$20.98. Cameco shares last traded at C$20.98, with a volume of 1,611,561 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a PE ratio of -216.43.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

