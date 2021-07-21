Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

NYSE:CPT opened at $146.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $147.85. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.26.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after buying an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after buying an additional 323,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

