Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Shares of CATC traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.25. 64 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,257. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $593.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.