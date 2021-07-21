Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading 7.4% Higher

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.27. Approximately 14,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,938,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

