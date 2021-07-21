Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.35, but opened at $38.83. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 14,922 shares changing hands.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.
In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
