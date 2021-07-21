Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.35, but opened at $38.83. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 14,922 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

