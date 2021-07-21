Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 977,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

