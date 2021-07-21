California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of PG&E worth $28,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

