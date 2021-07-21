California State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.24 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $31,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in United Airlines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.57) by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.