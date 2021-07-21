California State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.70 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carvana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Carvana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,471,438 shares of company stock valued at $416,479,336. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVNA opened at $325.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of -158.70 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $329.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

