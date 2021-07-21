California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,102 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Waters worth $31,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $372.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $373.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.