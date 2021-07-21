California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 195,855 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,855 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Carnival Co. & worth $26,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 245,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 154,475 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after buying an additional 229,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,157,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

