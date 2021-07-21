Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.