Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 52.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,467,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 186,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,429,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

