Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report $436.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $332.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 511,463 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

