Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.35. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

