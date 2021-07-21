BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Update

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 1,225,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

