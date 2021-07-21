BSW Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after buying an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 52,337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 13,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.