BSW Wealth Partners Invests $252,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,166 shares of company stock worth $25,201,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

Shares of CHTR opened at $718.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $554.26 and a 12-month high of $749.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $701.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

