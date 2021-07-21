BSW Wealth Partners Has $305,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Xylem were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 33.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

In related news, SVP David Flinton sold 13,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $1,658,881.48. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.98.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

