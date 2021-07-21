BSW Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 11,805 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 223.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.