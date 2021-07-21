Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. On average, analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $781.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

