Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.04

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.04 and last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

Get Bruker alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $119,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $58,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after acquiring an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 587,464 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,780,000 after acquiring an additional 510,017 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.