Brookfield Property Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,320 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,640% compared to the typical daily volume of 169 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth $2,588,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

