Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,160,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 18,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

