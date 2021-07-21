Brokers Offer Predictions for The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.31. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $104.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

