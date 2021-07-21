Brokers Offer Predictions for DNB Bank ASA’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DNB Bank ASA in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DNB Bank ASA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of DNBBY opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.54.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.